American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 332,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,503 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of FirstEnergy worth $10,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 30.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,598,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,599,000 after buying an additional 607,126 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.