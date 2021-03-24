Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Lowered by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $30,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

AMGN traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.90. 83,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.01 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

