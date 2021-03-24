Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $79,047.78 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,656.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,152,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,136. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.57.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The business had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOLD. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.
Featured Story: Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.