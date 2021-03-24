Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $79,047.78 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,656.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,152,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,136. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The business had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOLD. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.