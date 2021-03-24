Amon Market Cap Hits $4.85 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Amon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Amon has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $60,080.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00022109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00047572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.26 or 0.00609080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00064059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00023805 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon is a token. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 tokens. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

