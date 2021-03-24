AmonD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24,149.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 28.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 24th. One AmonD coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $24,149.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AmonD has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.68 or 0.00469097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00057333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00164941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.04 or 0.00818273 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00075468 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,809,698 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

