Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,413 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Costco Wholesale worth $226,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $337.86. 31,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,433. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $279.21 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.33.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,069 shares of company stock worth $6,131,073. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

