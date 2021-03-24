Analysts Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post $2.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report earnings per share of $2.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.56. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings per share of $2.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $6.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.31. 1,016,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,782. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $177.77 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

