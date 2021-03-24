Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 24th (AOUT, BAP, BHC, CSR, FCX, GME, INTZ, LIFE, OCFC, RPAY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 24th:

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Get American Outdoor Brands Inc alerts:

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $150.00 price target on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $30.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC). Seaport Global Securities issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY). They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV). They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.