Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Airbnb (ABNB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB):

3/10/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $154.00 to $180.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $198.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $156.00 to $162.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $176.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $172.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $154.00 to $180.00.

3/1/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

2/26/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $198.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $156.00 to $162.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $176.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $220.00 to $224.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $172.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

2/11/2021 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/9/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $195.00.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.59. 89,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,399,132. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.74. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Get Airbnb Inc alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,404,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.