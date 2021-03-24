Analyzing Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Safe Bulkers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Atlas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Bulkers -8.52% -3.64% -1.49% Atlas 21.49% 9.14% 3.64%

Risk & Volatility

Safe Bulkers has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Safe Bulkers and Atlas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Bulkers 0 1 2 0 2.67 Atlas 0 3 3 0 2.50

Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus price target of $2.08, indicating a potential downside of 18.94%. Atlas has a consensus price target of $17.79, indicating a potential upside of 27.59%. Given Atlas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas is more favorable than Safe Bulkers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Atlas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Bulkers $197.76 million 1.33 $16.04 million $0.05 51.40 Atlas $1.13 billion 3.04 $439.10 million $0.78 17.87

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Safe Bulkers. Atlas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safe Bulkers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlas beats Safe Bulkers on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 13 post- Panamax class vessels, and 4 Capesize class vessels. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

