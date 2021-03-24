ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Down 8.8%

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s stock price was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.32 and last traded at $14.32. Approximately 33,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,557,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.99.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,460.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 308,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,081 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 35.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,502 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

