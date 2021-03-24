Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 22.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,016.25 ($13.28).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of LON ANTO traded up GBX 25.50 ($0.33) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,685.50 ($22.02). 1,141,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,635. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.28. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 699.80 ($9.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,909.05 ($24.94). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,684.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,350.17.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.