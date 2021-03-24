Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Units (NASDAQ:ANZUU) Trading Down 0.4%

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Units (NASDAQ:ANZUU)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.96. 159,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 862,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Units Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

There is no company description available for Anzu Special Acquisition I Corp.

