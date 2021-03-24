Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $326.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

