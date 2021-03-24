ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.77. 300,188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,585,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 15.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after purchasing an additional 370,150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at $2,392,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 19.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 399,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at $17,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

