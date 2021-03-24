Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.19. 43,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 833,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $608.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

