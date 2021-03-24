Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Trading Down 8.2%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s share price fell 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.19. 43,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 833,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARDX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $608.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

