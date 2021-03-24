Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:ARRWU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:ARRWU) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 1,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 397,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. Unit Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

There is no company description available for Arrowroot Acquisition Corp.

