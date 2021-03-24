Arweave (AR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16.01 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $19.56 or 0.00036963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $653.20 million and $16.01 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00021547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.63 or 0.00607797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00065367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00023791 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

