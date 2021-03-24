AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Price Down 19% Over Last Week

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 19% lower against the dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AS Roma Fan Token token can now be purchased for $8.77 or 0.00016634 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.54 or 0.00469424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00057330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00166109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.68 or 0.00793973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00074554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000507 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,593 tokens. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma . AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

AS Roma Fan Token Token Trading

