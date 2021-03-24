At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

At Home Group stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get At Home Group alerts:

In related news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $807,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 275,007 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $4,826,372.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,553. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.