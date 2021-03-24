aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%.

LIFE stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

