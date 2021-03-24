Augur (REP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $76.02 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, Augur has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can currently be purchased for $31.99 or 0.00060834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a market cap of $351.86 million and $76.02 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00022109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00047572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.26 or 0.00609080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00064059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00023805 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Augur

