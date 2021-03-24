Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$11.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.75 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark set a C$12.00 price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.56.

APR.UN stock remained flat at $C$11.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.63, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of C$425.98 million and a P/E ratio of 627.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.63. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$5.94 and a 52 week high of C$11.46.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

