Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.13). Avalara reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,237.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $588,411.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,640.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,672 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,596 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVLR traded down $8.50 on Wednesday, reaching $128.52. The stock had a trading volume of 912,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,953. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.81 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a 1-year low of $61.63 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.73.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

