Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Shares Up 0.2%

Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26.70 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.71 ($0.34). 884,334 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 884,234% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.66 ($0.34).

The company has a market cap of £20.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 58.32.

Avesoro Resources Company Profile (LON:ASO)

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Avesoro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avesoro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.