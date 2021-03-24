Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN) traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 42.75 ($0.56). 619,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,138,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.25 ($0.57).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.42 million and a PE ratio of -6.29. The company has a current ratio of 31.06, a quick ratio of 31.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56.

Bacanora Lithium Company Profile (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions located in northern Mexico; and the 50% interest in the Zinnwald Lithium project covering an area of 256.5 hectares located in the Alterberg-Zinnwald region of the Eastern Ore Mountains in Germany.

