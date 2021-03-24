Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.85

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 4600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $789.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.53 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 251,830 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $3,843,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $3,593,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,525,000 after purchasing an additional 153,096 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 271,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 75,650 shares during the period.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

