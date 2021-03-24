Bango (LON:BGO) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Bango plc (LON:BGO) traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 214 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 209.50 ($2.74). 39,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 206,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.68).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Bango in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Bango alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 214.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 180.45. The company has a market cap of £157.03 million and a P/E ratio of 33.25.

In related news, insider Carolyn Rand sold 10,000 shares of Bango stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £17,900 ($23,386.46).

About Bango (LON:BGO)

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. It operates through two segments, End User Activity and Data Activity. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables developers to direct their marketing towards selected customer audiences; and Bango Resale, a solution that enables merchants to acquire, retain, and monetize new customers through global resale partnerships.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.