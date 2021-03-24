Beaxy Price Tops $0.0145 on Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and $5,371.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00048580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.33 or 0.00616187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00067216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00023840 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

BXY is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,095,487 coins. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

