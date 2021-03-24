Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0691

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $67.69 million and $6,848.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0691 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000069 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 93.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

