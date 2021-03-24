Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 14,411 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 8,330.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of VLUE opened at $101.27 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.16.

