Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $324.06 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $196.21 and a 52 week high of $332.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

