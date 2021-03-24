Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $50.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

