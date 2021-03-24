Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 112.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day moving average of $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

