Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

WEC opened at $92.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.13 and a 200 day moving average of $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.