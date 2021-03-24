Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN opened at $266.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $148.11 and a 1 year high of $271.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,946,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.31.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

