Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,077 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.74% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 399,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Barings Corporate Investors news, insider Michael Harlan Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $27,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,690 shares in the company, valued at $421,373.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCI opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Barings Corporate Investors has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

