Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.55% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 258,184 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 507,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 39,614 shares during the period. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann bought 27,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $156,855.30. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 389,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,047.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSI opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

