Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after buying an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after buying an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,133,000 after buying an additional 637,530 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,202,000 after buying an additional 2,286,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,759,000 after buying an additional 825,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $78.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.17. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

