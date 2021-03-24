Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 784.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. KeyCorp upgraded The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $782.15.

TTD opened at $724.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.50 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $792.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $729.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,697,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total value of $874,834.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,220,151.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,937 shares of company stock worth $195,101,746. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

