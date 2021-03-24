Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,928,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MongoDB by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after buying an additional 80,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $289,179,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $182,138.88. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,198,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,674 shares of company stock valued at $55,337,383. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.

MDB stock opened at $305.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $367.33 and a 200-day moving average of $307.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.71 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.95 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

