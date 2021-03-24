Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,258 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,947,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of HII stock opened at $191.48 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $209.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.09 and a 200-day moving average of $163.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.