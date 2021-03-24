Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,176 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,093,000 after buying an additional 132,070 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,577,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,929,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,183,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,791,000 after buying an additional 62,090 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,026,000 after buying an additional 34,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $197.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average of $88.76. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

