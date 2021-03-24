Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,222 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 6,660.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,385,124.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,033 shares of company stock worth $8,247,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $215.32 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.00 and a 1 year high of $229.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.81.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.