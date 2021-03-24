Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 3,686 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,581 shares of company stock valued at $5,745,082. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $150.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.82 and a 200-day moving average of $139.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.90 and a 1-year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Argus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.