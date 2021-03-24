Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 5,079 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 58.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $213.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.19. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $222.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,521.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

