Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 925 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.97.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $237.67 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $181.18 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.78. The company has a market capitalization of $643.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

