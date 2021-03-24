Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,663,000 after acquiring an additional 200,640 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,032,000 after acquiring an additional 124,455 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 500,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,473,000 after acquiring an additional 112,197 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $10,592,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50,914 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $209.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $213.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.