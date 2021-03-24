Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 157,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,047,000 after purchasing an additional 95,387 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 32.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 36,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 136,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after acquiring an additional 23,002 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $208.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.31. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $118.80 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.